Developer Fees 6.07.2018

Late Tuesday night, the Paso Robles city council discussed a pilot program that would give a break to developers. Developers could delay impact and connection fees.

Several developers spoke in favor of the pilot program to delay impact and connection fees for developers. Trina Marlin spoke against it. The council raised questions about how to implement the pilot program.

The council ultimately voted 3-1 to approve the pilot program. Later, the city council will learn the specifics of the pilot program they approved Tuesday night.