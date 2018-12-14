Diablo 12.14.2018

PG and E needs another $1.6 billion dollars to close the Diablo Canyon nuclear power plant.

In its nuclear decommissioning proceedings files yesterday, the company says the total cost of closing Diablo will be about $4.8 billion dollars. That’s up from $3.8 billion which PG and E estimated in 2015.

For years, PG and E has collected money from ratepayers to prepare for a shut down. That fund is now about $3.2 billion, which falls about $1.6 billion dollars short the real cost. To make up the difference, you may see a short-term rate increase from 2020-2025.

An increase of about 2%.