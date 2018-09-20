Diablo Bill 9.20.2018

The governor finally signs into law that senate bill to provide San Luis Obispo county $85 million dollars to help mitigate the impact of the closure of Diablo Canyon nuclear power plant. It sat on the governor’s desk for about one month.

Earlier this month, assemblyman Jordan Cunningham talked with KPRL about the senate bill he co-authored with state senator Bill Monning. Senator Monning says the bill is imperative to the local economy, the state’s energy grid and the region.

The governor signs the bill into law yesterday giving San Luis Obispo county an $85 million dollar settlement. It also approves PG and E’s full $350 million dollar proposed employee retention and retraining program.