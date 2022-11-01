Diablo Canyon Application 11.01.2022

Yesterday, PG & E took its first big step to keeping open the Diablo Canyon nuclear power plant. The company proposing to keep the power plant operating past 2025.

The utility company sent a request to the Nuclear Regulatory Commission asking how it should proceed with an application to extend Diablo Canyon’s life.

The power plant was originally scheduled to shut down its two nuclear reactors in 2024 and 2025. However, a recent push by the governor and the state legislature led to the passage of Senate Bill 846 on September 1st.

That bill allocates up to $1.4 billion to PG & E, so it can keep the plant running through the year 2030, if the Nulcear Regulatory Commission permits.