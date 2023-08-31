Diablo Canyon Decommissioning Study Session Next Week 8.31.2023

The San Luis Obispo planning commission will be holding a study session for Diablo Canyon’s decommissioning on Tuesday, September 5th at 9:00 am.

This is part of the dual paths Diablo Canyon has followed while it seeks to renew its license for continued operations.

The decommissioning project for Diablo Canyon would span for approximately 15 years. Phase 1 would span 2024 to 2031, and involves pre-planning, decontamination, and dismantling activities. Phase 2 would be from 2031 to 2039, and include soil testing, soil remediation, and final site restoration.

A draft environmental impact report for Diablo Canyon’s decommissioning is currently available for public view, and comments are due by September 25th, after which the final environmental impact report will be prepared.