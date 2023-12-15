Diablo Canyon Operations Extended 12.15.2023

Yesterday, the California public utilities commission voted to extend the operating life of Diablo Canyon through 2030.

The power plant was initially set to close in 2025, but recent backing from state and federal officials has caused PG&E to pursue its license renewal.

PG&E still must receive approval for extending its operating licenses from the federal nuclear regulatory commission. Courts and the NRC have both rejected attempts by groups and activists to shut down the canyon immediately.

Diablo Canyon will continue pursuing its license renewal.