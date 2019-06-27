Diablo Closure 6.27.2019

A new study by UC Berkeley indicates closing the Diablo Canyon nuclear power plant will reduce economic activity in San Luis Obispo county by $801 million dollars.

The study was mandated by senate bill 968. It found the closure of Diablo would have less impact than previous estimates. An earlier estimate put the figure at one billion dollars.

The new study indicates the county will lose just under three thousand full-time good-paying jobs. Most of those are at the plant itself. Supervisor Adam Hill calls the report “nothing surprising. “ he says, and I quote, “we know what we know.”

The California public utilities commission and senator Bill Monning will hold a public meeting regarding the report at one Friday afternoon at the San Luis Obispo county board of supervisor hearing room on Monterey street in San Luis.