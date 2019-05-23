Digital West 5.23.2019

The Paso Robles city council agrees to an agreement with Digital West to provide fiber optic carriers. The city’s Dave McCue introduced the proposal to the council.

Jory Wolf of Magellan Advisors was hired by the city to analyze the unsolicited, non-exclusive proposal. Jory told the council it looked sound, and he spoke favorably of Digital West. Not everybody liked it. Charter cable tried block it. Lucy Ldivicci telling the council that it gave an unfair advantage to a competitor.

Ultimately the city council voted unanimously to approve the arrangement. Jeff Buckingham is the president of Digital West. He tells KPRL he likes the deal.

Buckingham has been operating phone and digital technology systems in the county for about 40 years. He was recently named citizen of the year in San Luis Obispo.