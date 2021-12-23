Dinosaurs 12.23.2021

If you’ve seen those dinosaur statues off highway 41 west of Atascadero, you may have wondered about their relation to birds.

This week, scientists report that they’ve found a well-preserved dinosaur embryo, the most well- preserved ever found, in which the baby dinosaur curled its back and tucked its head in a position that is similar to modern birds before they hatch. It’s like a baby chicken before it hatches. The article is published in This Week in Science magazine. They say the behavior is another clue to the relationship between dinosaurs and birds.

If you saw Jurassic Park, you probably already understand that relationship. Earlier this year, Chinese and American researchers discovered a fossil of a small dinosaur perched on top of a nest of its own eggs in an incubation pose. Similar to what modern birds do.