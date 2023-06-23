Disaster Recovery Center Open in SLO 06.23.2023

A disaster recovery center is now open in Oceano to assist residents whose homes or businesses were damaged by the winter storms this year.

The center will provide help with applying for federal assistance, disaster loans, and updating various applications for temporary housing, house repairs, and properly replacement.

The center will be at the Oceano CSD board room, 1655 Front Street, open 9 to 7 until Monday, where it will then move to Templeton on Tuesday.

Residents can apply online at: disasterassistance.gov. The application deadline has been extended to July 20th.