Disaster Recovery Ctr Opening in Templeton 06.27.2023

The Disaster Recovery Center has now moved from Oceano to Templeton Community Service District Community Center at 601 Main street.

The center will be open until July 1st from 9 am to 7 pm. The center is a partnership between FEMA, the governer’s office of emergency services, and the county of San Luis Obispo.

The center is for assisting residents applying for federal assistance if their businesses or homes were damaged by the winter storms earlier this year. Appointments are not necessary. Spanish and American sign language interpreter services will be present. You can also apply for assistance online at: disasterassistance.gov.