The cost of tickets to visit Disneyland just went up. One day tickets start at $109. That’s for off-peak daily tickets. Regular daily tickets start at $129. Peak-demand daily tickets start at $149. Prices for multi-day tickets and annual passes also went up. Daily parking increased from $20 to $25 dollars. A day trip on a peak-demand day could cost a family of four over $600, depending on the ages of the children. That’s just for the tickets and parking. Hotel rooms and food not included.