Distracted Driver 8.31.2018

A woman whose vehicle struck and killed a world-class triathlete on highway 227 while talking on her cell phone gets probation only.

Lisa Smith was talking on her cell phone when her car struck and killed the wife of the dean of Cal Poly’s college of business. 58-year-old Bridgett Dawson died from injuries sustained in the accident. She was a serious triathlete, on a training ride on highway 227 when Smith’s vehicle mowed her down.

Scott Dawson and his children agreed that jail time for Smith was not necessary. Lisa Smith gets three years formal probation. She only admitted she was talking on her cell phone at the time of the accident after her phone records were examined. Smith moved to Ohio after the accident.