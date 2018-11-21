Districting 11.21.2018

The city of Paso Robles and many others through the state are being forced to divide city council seats into separate districts or face an expensive lawsuit filed by an attorney out of Malibu.

Attorney Kevin Shenkman is asking cities throughout the state to vote by districts to elect city council members. The Malibu-based shyster is suing cities, school districts, airport districts and water districts, charging the entities are violating the California voting rights act.

Douglas Johnson is with National Demographics Corporation out of Glendale. He helps cities design election districts to avoid an expensive lawsuit. The Johnson and National Demographics will be conducting public hearings to design districts in Paso Robles. The first will be December 5th and December 10th.

Mayor Steve Martin says this designing districts is going to be a big deal for the city. He encourages residents to participate in the upcoming hearings.