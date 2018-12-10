Districting Workshop 12.10.2018

A workshop this evening in Paso Robles on districting.

The city of Paso Robles and many others throughout the state are being forced to divide city council seats into separate districts or face an expensive lawsuit filed by an attorney out of Malibu. The cities of Santa Clara, Santa Monica and Palmdale have fought attorney Kevin Shenkman unsuccessful, and spent millions of dollars doing so. The public discussion about the issue tonight gets underway at six this evening at the library conference room.