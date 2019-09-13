Diversity 9.13.2019

The Atascadero diversity council held its first event last night at the Holiday Inn Suites. About 50 people attended the discussion of “diversity in the workplace.”

The speakers included Rabbi Janice Merhing of the north county congregation Orh Tzafon (northern light). She described herself as the “Jewish face of the north county.”

Paso Robles city council member Maria Elena Garcia talked about her upbringing in Texas, and how it affected her work ethic and lifestyle today.

Mark Lisa, CEO of Twin Cities hospital talked about his own background and how he has worked to make Twin Cities accessible to everyone. He described himself as a Ronald Reagan Libertarian and Constitutionalist. He says he rides a motorcycle and is a member of the NRA. He talked about his efforts to make sure everyone had access to medical care at Twin Cities.

Justin Gomez is multicultural advisor at Cal Poly. He talked about growing up in Belize, and making the transition to living in California. Maria Elena Garcia says she thought the event went well.

The Atascadero diversity council is sponsored by the Atascadero Chamber of Commerce. Thursday night’s meeting was the first public event sponsored by the Atascadero diversity council.