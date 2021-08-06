Dixie Fire Update 8.06.2021

In Plumas county, the Dixie fire nearly destroys a gold rush town in the sierras. Greenville, population 1,000 is 75% destroyed. That includes historic buildings and homes in the picturesque gold rush-era town. A woman who runs a knitting shop says, “The town is completely gone. There’s nothing left. Almost nothing left of the town.”

A fire crew from Paso Robles is fighting the Dixie fire. Fire chief Jonathon Stornetta says they work 24 hours; then they rest 24 hours. He says conditions at the Dixie fire are challenging. One crew of four men returned Monday evening to Paso Robles. Another crew left Wednesday.

Fire officials say that many residents did not leave Greenville, so instead of fighting the fire, fire crews were in a rescue mode, trying to evacuate people.

About 20,000 people have been evacuated in four counties: Plumas, Butte, Lassen and Tehama counties.

That Dixie fire has burned 322 thousand acres. The fire is 35% contained. It continues to grow.