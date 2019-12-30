DMV 12.30.2019

Governor Gavin Newsom says he’s going to fix the DMV in 2020. That despite requirements for all California drivers to get Real ID cards by October first of 2020. That’s in order to board airplanes or enter other federal facilities without a passport.

Newsome says the Real ID cards are is top priority.

More than 21 million Californians are eligible for the Real ID card. The DMV expects ten million people to try to get one before October first. The DMV expects wait times to average 14 minutes for customers with appointments and 33 minutes for those without them. But that varies by region.

Since the state launched the Motor Voter program in April of last year to automatically register eligible voters at the DMV, the secretary of state’s office has acknowledged more than one hundred thousand errors.

There’s an unusual uptick in the number of no party preference voters. Hundreds of Californians were unknowingly shifted from one party affiliation to another. Two weeks ago, confusing letters were sent out that angered voters in the north county. State senator Patricia Bates of Laguna Niguel is pushing a bill to require Californians to opt in to vote at the DMV, instead of being automatically registered.