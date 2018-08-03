DMV 8.03.2018

Beginning this weekend, the California department of motor vehicles office in San Luis Obispo will be open Saturdays.

The intent is to ease wait times and offer customers another option to visit a field office. That’s the word from Jessica Gonzales, assistant deputy director of public affairs for the DMV.

Beginning tomorrow, the DMV in San Luis will open open from 8 to five. The San Luis DMV is one of 60 in the state to begin offering services on Saturday. The only service that won’t be provided Saturday is behind-the-wheel driving exams.

The Paso Robles DMV office will remain closed on Saturdays.