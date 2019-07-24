Dodger Stadium 7.24.2019

Dodger stadium is getting a face lift.

The Dodgers unveiling plans yesterday for a $100 million dollar renovation during the off season. The improvements to be completed in time for next season. A new center field plaza will include a food and beer garden, two sports bars and children’s area. It will cover two acres.

The entrance to the plaza will include a statue of Jackie Robinson. The statue to be relocated from the left field reserve plaza. There will also be plaques for Dodger greats, Don Newcome, Steve Garvey and FGernando Valenzuela.

Stan Kasten says the plaza will be like a two-acre tailgating area for pre and post-game. There will also be new restrooms, and enclosed bars with views into the bullpens. And enhanced seating for those with disabilities. There will also be a new sound system.

Work begins when the baseball season is over.