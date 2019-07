In Santa Barbara, officials at the Santa Barbara County Animal Services are asking for donations to pay for a stray dog’s medical bills.

The dog was discovered on the beach, after it apparently fell 70-feet off a cliff. The dog suffered two broken legs and a damaged hip. Unless they raise $10 thousand dollars, the dog will be euthanized.

Donations can be made through the K-9 Pals website. The dog is called “Indy, the cliff dog.”