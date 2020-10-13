Dolan Fire 10.13.2020

Along the north coast, the Dolan fire remains 98% contained, that’s as of about an hour ago. It’s burned 125 thousand acres.Post navigationPreviousPrevious post:Caldwell & Carbajal 10.13.2020NextNext post:Body Count 10.13.2020Related postsCaldwell & Carbajal 10.13.2020October 13, 2020Body Count 10.13.2020October 13, 2020Paso Robles School District 10.13.2020October 13, 2020Atascadero City Council Meeting 10.13.2020October 13, 2020North County Weather 10.12.2020October 12, 2020Saturday Morning in the Salinas Riverbed 10.12.2020October 12, 2020