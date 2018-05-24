Domestic Violence Charges Against Foster 5.24.2018

The domestic violence case against San Francisco 49er Reuben Foster is dismissed before going to trial.

The 24-year-old line backer faced charges of domestic violence with an allegation that he inflicted great bodily injury and forcefully attempted to prevent a victim from reporting a crime. The charge of possession of an assault weapon was reduced to a misdemeanor.

Foster did not speak with reporters after the hearing. The Santa Clara county district attorney’s office said it was disappointed in the ruling “because the evidence demonstrated that Mr. Foster seriously hurt his girlfriend.”

Recently, the girlfriend recanted her story. Foster is also facing drug charges in Alabama.