Don Clickard 10.11.2019

Don Clickard is honored by the California Park and Recreation Society as winner of the Champion of the Community award.

Clickard was nominated by the city of Atascadero. His nomination recognizes his many years of service and dedication to the youth in Atascadero. Over the years Clickard has worn many hats including that of teacher, bus driver, coach and high school athletic director.

Since his retirement Clickard continues to work as a volunteer and advocate for youth. He’s the executive director of the Greyhound Foundation. He is also intimately involved in the Lighthouse committee, a volunteer group dedicated to reducing drug and alcohol abuse by youth in the community.

The Joy Playground Project also honored for their Excellence in Design – Park Planning Award. The recipients will be recognized on November 15th at the CRPS Fall Forum.