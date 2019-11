In Las Vegas, Donnie and Marie Osmond are wrapping up their 11-year run at the Flamingo Las Vegas this week.

The couple opened a six-week show in 2008. It became such a hit, the Flamingo renamed the venue, The Donnie and Marie Showroom.

Now, they’re down to their last few shows.

Next for the Osmonds…

Marie is going to co-host “The Talk” on TV. Donnie is working on his 62nd album.