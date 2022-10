The election only fast approaching in the north county.

Paso Robles school board trustee Dorian Baker out with her recommendations for the school board.

She encourages voters to vote for Frank Triggs, Peter Byrne and Lauren McCoy. Dorian Baker says the learning loss in the Paso Robles school district is disturbing.

Test scores showing fewer students meet state standards for reading proficiency. Teachers faces not as encouraging or helpful on a computer screen.