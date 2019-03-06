Double Murder 3.06.2019

We learn more today about the pregnant 27-year-old woman stabbed to death at Heritage Ranch. Carrington Brousard grew up in San Miguel and graduated from Paso Robles H.S.

While living in Heritage Ranch, she worked at Rock’n-Robles Grill and Pizza Kitchen on Heritage Loop road. Her last day of work was February 28th. She spent most of her time rearing her two young daughters. She was nine months pregnant when she was allegedly murdered by 31-year-old Daniel Rodriguez Johnson, a former custodian and food service worker at Atascadero State Hospital. Rodriguez Johnson was arrested Sunday near Piedras Blancas lighthouse after stealing a CHP vehicle which an officer stopped while checking on his welfare on 46 west near York Mountain road. When he left in the stolen CHP vehicle, Rodriguez Johnson left his two young daughter behind in his car. He faces eight charges including two counts of willful cruelty to a child, driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol, grand theft and felony theft of a vehicle.

He’s currently being held in the San Luis Obispo county jail in lieu of $2 million dollars bail.