Double Murder 3.08.2019

The double murderer at Heritage Ranch goes to court. 31-year-old Daniel Rodriguez Johnson arraigned yesterday in San Luis Obispo superior court on two counts of murder, carjacking, evading a peace officer, theft of a law enforcement vehicle, resisting arrest and brandishing a weapon. He did not enter a plea. Bail was revoked.

Rodriguez Johnson was arrested near Piedras Blancas Sunday after stealing a CHP vehicle from an officer who stopped to check on his welfare. The suspect was sitting in his car with his two young daughters on highway 46 west near York Mountain road. He left the girls behind and drove the CHP vehicle to Piedras Blancas where sheriff’s deputies arrested him.

Later, deputies discovered the body of 27-year-old Carrington Broussard at the couple’s home in Heritage Ranch. She had been stabbed to death. She was nine months pregnant. The two girls have been placed with relatives. The investigation into the case continues. Public defender Patricia Ashbaugh requested the arraignment hearing be continued until Wednesday at 8:30.