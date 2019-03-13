Double Murder 3.13.2019

Today, the double murderer of Heritage Ranch goes back to court. 31-year-old Daniel Rodriguez Johnson to be arraigned in San Luis Obispo superior court on two counts of murder, carjacking, evading a peace officer, theft of a law enforcement vehicle, resisting arrest, brandishing a weapon and willful cruelty to a child.

Rodriguez Johnson was arrested near Piedras Blancas a week ago Sunday after stealing a CHP vehicle from an officer who stopped to check on his welfare. The suspect was sitting in his car with his two young daughters on highway 46 west near York mountain road. He abandoned the girls when he stole the CHP vehicle and drove it to Piedras Blancas where sheriff’s deputies ultimately arrested him. Later, deputies discovered the body of 27-year-old Carrington Broussard at the couple’s home in Heritage Ranch. She had been stabbed to death. She was nine months pregnant. The couple’s two living girls placed with relatives. The investigation into the case continues.

Last week, during the initial arraignment hearing, public defender Patricia Ashbaugh requested the arraignment hearing be continued until today at 8:30.