Downed Power Line Causes 3 Small Fires in Paso Robles 5.01.2025

Yesterday afternoon, a downed power line in Paso Robles sparked three small vegetation fires, as well as caused a few hundred PG&E customers to lose power.

The outage affected the area south of highway 46 and east of Geneseo road. It began at around 1:30 pm, and PG&E estimated over 700 customers lost power.

Power was fully restored at around 5 pm.

Firefighters also responded to three small vegetation fires. Firefighters quickly extinguished each blaze, with the largest one growing to only around 100 by 10 feet.