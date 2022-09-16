Dr. Brad Allen 09.16.2022

Although he’s been a successful pediatric cardiologist for many years, congressional candidate Dr. Brad Allen is not as well-known as his wife, actress Jaclyn Smith, who was one of the Charlie’s Angels.

Dr. Brad Allen spoke to a group of supporters at the republican headquarters in Atascadero on Wednesday.

He’s challenging congressman Salud Carbajal in the 24th district. That district used to include the north county, but with the recent realignment, the north county will be represented in congress by the 19th district.

In that congressional race, republican Jeff Gorman is running against congressman Jimmy Panetta.