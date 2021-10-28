Dr. Curt Dubost 10.28.2021

Should superintendent Curt Dubost get a cost of living adjustment which is denied to teachers?

That issue became an item of dispute at Tuesday night’s Paso Robles school board meeting.

Justin Pickard is with the teacher’s union. He said teachers are not asking for a raise, they’re asking for a Cost Of Living Adjustment. (COLA).

A teacher was more specific about what’s good for the superintendent is good for the teachers. Dr. Dubost’s contract includes a COLA, and the board was discussing extending it two years. When the board discussed the two year contract extension for Dr. Dubost, they changed the working. The clerk read the revision before the vote. The new wording stipulates the Dr. Dubsot does not get a greater COLA than is extended to teachers or other district employees.

Dr. Dubost thanked the board for the confidence placed in him. He said he tried to go the middle ground. He said, “I’ve not always been successful in trying to craft middle ground. But from the time I took this job, that’s what I tried to do. I’ve tried to find common middle ground. Not come in and say my precessor did awful things. He did many wonderful things and to try to build on those successes rather than be black and white is what I’ve tried to do.”