The “Cure” Is Killing More People Than Coronavirus – Dr. Erickson COVID-19 Briefing. The video that YouTube removed:

https://videos.utahgunexchange.com/watch/the-quot-cure-quot-is-killing-more-people-than-coronavirus-dr-erickson-covid-19-briefing_XgoYUhXl8R4EHcf.html

Dr. Erickson Follow Up Interview:

https://videos.utahgunexchange.com/watch/dr-erickson-follow-up-interview-lockdown-not-reducing-death-rates-but-doctors-and-nurses-being-sent_p7O2Z63rAWALca8.html