Dr. Gene Nelson 6.11.2019

While local governments prepare for the economic impact of Diablo’s closure, Dr. Gene nelson and the Californians for Green Nuclear Power are fighting to keep the nuclear power plant open.

Dr. Gene Nelson says natural gas has its own issues. For instance, the explosion of underground natural gas pipelines like we saw in San Bruno. In 2010, a natural gas pipeline exploded into flames near San Francisco international airport. Eight people were killed. The initial blast had a wall of fire more than one thousand feet high. 200 fire fighters battled the eight alarm fire. The explosion leveled 37 houses, and damaged many more. It took 60-90 minutes to shut off the gas after the explosion.

Dr. Gene Nelson says those natural gas pipelines are getting old.

So, Dr. Gene Nelson and his Californians for Green Nuclear Power Inc are fighting the closure of Diablo Canyon nuclear power plant. For more information go to their website: https://cgnp.org.