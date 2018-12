Dr. John Blaney of Paso Robles to appear on the Great American Baking show this evening.

Dr. Blaney will put his baking skills to the test. The show is hosted by former football player Spice Adams and pop star Emma Bunton of Spice girls.

Blaney is a general surgeon who moved to the central coast in 2011.

When he is not baking cinnamon rolls or cupcakes, Dr. Blaney performs appendectomies and gall bladder removals at Twin Cities hospital.