Dr. Martin Luther King 01.17.2019

On Saturday, an event in Paso Robles celebrating the memory of Dr. Martin Luther King. Councilman Fred Strong said he will not be attending the event, but endorsed the celebration. Paso Robles city councilman Fred Strong, talking about Dr. Martin Luther King and his own civil rights background.

Again, the Paso Robles celebration of Dr. Martin Luther King will be held Saturday at Flamson middle school from 1-3. Participants are encouraged to meet at noon near the south gate of the fairgrounds for a march to Flamson school.