Draft E 3.21.2019

On Tuesday night, the Paso Robles city council looked at five proposed draft maps for city council districts.

Shalice Tilton is with DNC, a company which is helping the city to develop geographic maps to avert a lawsuit from a Malibu based attorney who is suing cities and school district around the state forcing them to implement geographic districts for elected officials. On Tuesday night, the council approved draft plan E, a map 40-year-old Kevin Shenkman of Malibu is suing municipalities and school districts all over the state, demanding they change the way they elect members of their city councils or school boards in order to increase the numbers of African-American and Latino representatives. The city council wants to wrap up their plan by the end of April.