Drive-Thru Vine Street Victorian Christmas 12.13.2021

Cars drove bumper-to-bumper Saturday night through Vine Street Victorian Christmas in Paso Robles. A few pedestrians walked, but the cold weather and mandates from the San Luis Obispo County Health Officer prevented people from walking the traditionally closed Vine Street.

Regardless, many home-owners decorated their houses. A few families hosted small private parties, which looked very inviting to passersby.

Main Street decided eight months ago that complying with the Health Officer’s stipulations would be unmanageable. That’s why Vine Street was not shut down for people to enjoy the traditional event.

Despite the drive-through experience, many enjoyed the beauty and elegance of the homes on Vine Street dressed up for Christmas.