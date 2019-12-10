Driver in Fatal Crash 12.10.2019

An Arroyo Grande woman is charged with murder in a crash that killed a San Luis Obispo man on highway 227 last week.

Sunday evening, December first, 26-year-old Chelsea Annmarie Stiles collided head-on with a vehicle driven by 72-year-old Terry Tilton. Tilton died from injuries sustained in the crash.

Yesterday Stiles was charged with murder and 10 other charges, including vehicular manslaughter, driving under the influence of drugs, hit and run resulting in death or injury, willful harm to a child and possession of a controlled substance. She faces 15 years to life in state prison. She is being held at the county jail without bail. She is scheduled to be arraigned in court this morning.