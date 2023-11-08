Driver in High-Speed Pursuit Evades CHP 11.08.2023

Yesterday evening, a King City CHP officer stopped a black 2007 Infiniti G35 for speeding through a construction zone south of the southbound Bradley rest area.

The vehicle rapidly accelerated away as the officer approached the vehicle which resulted in a pursuit by the officer, and eventually the Templeton CHP as the vehicle was seen in Paso Robles on the US 101 southbound lane. The pursuit’s speeds exceeded a hundred miles per hour, where the driver exited the southbound 101 to the 46 west, and then re-entered to US 101 northbound until they crashed just north of the Bradley rest area. Both the driver and the passenger attempted to flee on foot.

The passenger was apprehended by officers on the scene, and CHP was unable to locate the suspect driver. The passenger was identified as 26-year-old Khari Young of Oakland, California.

Anyone with information about the possible driver is requested to contact the Templeton CHP office.