dmv

If you’re 70 or older and your driver’s license is about to expire, good news from the California DMV. Your license will be extended for another year.

That’s so you don’t have to visit a DMV field office during the alleged pandemic.

The extension is automatic.

But if you’re over 70, you’re encouraged stay off your cell phone while you’re driving and obey the speed limit, especially if you’re on a motorcycle.