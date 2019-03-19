Drug Bust in Atascadero 3.19.2019

A drug bust in Atascadero early yesterday. Around seven yesterday morning, the Atascadero police department and county sheriff’s department k-9 unit served a narcotics related search warrant in the 5-thousand block of Olmeda avenue. Seven people were arrested.

36-year-old Harmony Duncan of Atascadero.

33-year-old Erin Morgan of Atascadero.

22-year-old Amanda Jiminez of Atascadero.

21-year-old Christopher Heinlein of Atascadero.

24-year-old Alejandro Gutierrez of Atascadero.

19-year-old Ricki Thompson of Atascadero

& 25-year-old Abigail Scheiderer of Atascadero.

Charges include possession of drug paraphernalia, false impersonation of another, and being under the influence of a controlled substance.