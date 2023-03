A drug bust in the south county yesterday.

The San Luis Obispo county sheriff’s special operation unit served a search warrant at a resident on Grand Avenue in Grover Beach.

Detectives seized methamphetamine, fentanyl, two Glock style ghost handguns, an UZI fully automatic machine gun and a 12-gauge shotgun.

Estimated street value of the narcotics is about $6700.

Brett and Jacquelyn Douglass were arrested and booked into the county jail.