Drug Bust in Paso 01.26.2023

A drug bust in Paso Robles around 2:40 yesterday afternoon. The Paso Robles police department executed a search warrant in the 900 block of St. Ann Drive.

Officers recovered controlled substances paraphenalia and other evidence to support an ongoing drug sales investigation. They arrested 30-year-old Ashley Cook of Paso Robles and 34-year-old Stephen Chargin of Paso Robles for drug related offenses. They were booked at the county jail.

Anyone with information about the drug sales operation is asked to call the Paso Robles police, or if you’d like to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers 24-hour hotline at (805) 549-STOP.