Drums 6.29.2018

The Santa Clara Vanguard drum and Bugle Corps practicing at War Memorial stadium.

Sean Gallant is the executive director. He says this is a big group, 160 students from 28 states and four countries. KPRL talked with 19-year-old Colby Clem, one of the trumpet players with Vanguard. Colby attends the University of Houston, where he majors in music business. He says it’s a great experience.

The Santa Clara Vanguard Drum and Bugle Corps spent three days at Flamson middle school, eating, sleeping and practicing on campus. After last night’s rehearsal, they packed up and left at 11:30 for southern California, where they will compete against the best drum and bugle corps in the country.

They put on a great free performance last night at War memorial stadium in Paso Robles.