Drunk Driver in SLO 9.07.2021

A drunk driver struck a power pole in downtown San Luis Obispo late Sunday night and knocked out power to part of downtown. The driver also crashed into several cars around 11:20 Sunday night.

Witnesses say 24-year-old Kevin Matul Muralles was driving at a high rate of speed on Foothill boulevard when he clipped one car, then collided with a PG and E power pole.

He then hit several more parked cars before his vehicle stopped in the front yard of a residence. He tried to flee the scene, but citizens stopped him.

Murrales was arrested for DUI and for a warrant for violating his DUI probation. He was transported to the hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

The power was out in some areas of downtown until ten yesterday morning.