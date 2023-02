Five years ago, a 17-year-old woman struck and killed a Cal Poly student while she was driving on Foothill Boulevard in San Luis Obispo.

Gianna Brencola was convicted of manslaughter and served 18 months in jail.

Then on Halloween in 2021, now 23-year-old Gianna Brencola, smashed into four parked cars in Morro Bay while driving drunk.

This time, she gets six years in prison.