Dubost Approved 5.15.2019

Tuesday evening, Dr. Curt Dubost was unanimously approved by the Paso Robles school board to be superintendent of the Paso Robles joint unified school district. Dubost’s formal approval by the school board came just after a report from the fiscal crisis and management assistance team which outlined the severe financial challenges facing the school district. After the FCMAT report was given to the board, school board president Joel Peterson, who enthusiastically supported former superintendent Chris Williams, said, “Thank you very much for this sobering report.”

Dubost said he was delighted to be given the opportunity to straighten out the mess in the Paso Robles school district and return the district to solvency.

Dubost received t-shirts, mementos and promotional items from each principal in the school district. Then, the school board posed for pictures with the new superintendent, Dr. Curt Dubost.