THE ATASCADERO POLICE DEPARTMENT IS CONDUCTING A DUI, DRIVER’S LICENSE CHECKPOINT THIS EVENING. THE LOCATION HAS NOT BEEN IDENTIFIED, BUT THE CHECKPOINT WILL OPERATE SOMEWHERE IN THE CITY LIMITS BETWEEN THE HOURS OF SIX THIS EVENING AND ONE EARLY TOMORROW MORNING. OFFICERS WILL BE LOOKING FOR SIGNS OF ALCOHOL AND OR DRUG IMPAIRMENT. THEY WILL ALSO BE CHECKING DRIVERS FOR PROPER LICENSING.