DUI Checkpoint 6.12.2019

The Paso Robles police department releasing the results of their DUI/driver’s license checkpoint Saturday night.

The check point was on Niblick road between seven in the evening and two early Sunday morning. They checked hundreds of drivers. Three drivers were arrested for driving under influence. Six were arrested for driving with suspended driver’s licenses. 28 were cited for operating an unlicensed vehicle. 18 citations were issued. Five vehicles were towed.

The Paso Robles police department will be conducting another DUI/driver’s license checkpoint in their ongoing commitment to take suspected impaired drivers off our streets and highways. Unfortunately, even those with suspended licenses are inclined to repeat their violation.